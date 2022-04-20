Controversy Over UP IPS Officer's Alleged Tweet

Lucknow: A 2014 batch IPS officer, Gaurav Banswal, has landed in controversy after a tweet posted from his profile said that he has stayed on a non-cadre IPS post for one year.

However, on Sunday, the tweet and the account of the IPS was deactivated.

ADG, law and order, Prashant Kumar said that the matter has come to his notice and Gaurav Banswal has informed about his Twitter account being hacked in the past. "The matter will be investigated and action will be taken based on the facts," he said. On Friday, a tweet from Gaurav Banswal's handle, sarcastically stated that - "Today I completed one year in a non-cadre post in UP". Bhim Army founder Chandra Shekhar Azad, an activist and others were tagged in the controversial tweet, allegedly made from Gaurav's Twitter handle. Banswal has been posted as superintendent of police, crime, in DGP Headquarters for almost a year. Gaurav Banswal was earlier posted as ASP in Kanpur and Kushinagar and later, as SP in Hathras. —IANS