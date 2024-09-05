Controversy over Sanjauli Mosque construction Minister Vikramaditya Singh says, if mosque is 'illegal' action will be taken

He emphasized that if the mosque is illegal, action will be taken. Additionally, he raised concerns about immigrants from other regions, calling it a matter of concern for the local population.

Shimla: Amid the ongoing controversy over the legality of the under-construction Sanjauli Masjid in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh said if the mosque is 'illegal' then action will be taken.

Vikramaditya Singh also raised the issue of immigrants and called it a "matter of concern for the people of Himachal Pradesh."

Notably, the fate of the mosque will be decided in the Municipal Commissioner's court. The case has been scheduled to be heard on September 7 in which it will be decided whether the 'unauthorised construction' should be demolished or not.

"For a long time, the issue of building a mosque in Sanjauli is gaining momentum. The govt is taking action as far as structural illegality is concerned. Since this matter is under Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner, it is under consideration and has been pending there for a long time. If it is illegal, then action will be taken against it and immigrants are a matter of concern for the people of Himachal Pradesh, said Vikramaditya Singh.

"Some communities have come to Himachal from outside, especially from Uttar Pradesh and some law and order problems have also been created here but the police are taking action in that. CM has given strict orders to the DGP and SP. The police are fully alert to prevent any kind of untoward activity and to ensure that the atmosphere does not deteriorate," he added.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/rajasthan-govt-approves-33-pc-reservation-to-women-in-police-allocates-land-for-development-of-solar-energy

Vikramaditya Singh also clarified that that the state government spending crores of rupees for the maintenance and reconstruction of the temples in Himachal but stressed upon keeping a balance with every community

"But we also have to keep in mind that no one's sentiments should be hurt...There is no doubt that the Congress government has given crores of rupees for the maintenance and reconstruction of the temples here. But it is also very important for us to maintain a balance in the state and everyone, whether they are Hindus, Christians, Muslims, Buddhists or even minorities...," said Vikramaditya.

Meanwhile, HP Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh speaking on the issue said, "As far as the mosque in Sanjauli is concerned, I want to emphasize that illegal construction should not be tolerated anywhere in Himachal Pradesh...The matter regarding the mosque was brought before the Municipal Corporation in 2010, and there have been around 44 hearings in the courts. Despite this, the construction was carried out illegally. When ordinary citizens violate regulations, they face immediate action, so why has this issue been overlooked for so long? Illegal is illegal, whether it's a temple or a mosque."

"People of various communities live harmoniously in Himachal Pradesh, they taught us to maintain brotherhood in every city...We've urged the Chief Minister to maintain records of illegal immigrants and to verify their police backgrounds, whether they're coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh, or even within India. If these individuals are arriving from outside, we must understand what criminal activities they might be involved in...," he added.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha witnessed a heated debate on Wednesday regarding the construction of mosque in Sanjauli.

—ANI