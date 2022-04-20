Controversy over Kerala capital sharing film fest venue with others

Thiruvananthapuram: The silver jubilee edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will be held at Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thalassery and Palakkad. This has given rise to a controversy as a young politician among others feel the state capital loses its brand value due to the move.

"This is unnecessary, and they are killing Thiruvananthapuram as a brand. For the past 25 years, the festival was conducted at Thiruvananthapuram without hassles and it was a major festival for Thiruvananthapuram," Congress MLA K.S. Sabarinath told the media.

The festival will commence on February 10 at Thiruvananthapuram and will conclude in Palakkad on March 5.

The scheduling of the film festival in different places is owing to Covid pandemic and Covid negative certificate taken 48 hours before the screening of movies is mandatory for delegates.

Kerala state Chalachithra academy chairman and noted director, Kamal said that the MLA was mistaken and creating unnecessary controversy.

"The government and the academy has made it clear that the festival being conducted at different places is only for this edition owing to Covid norms and that from next year onwards the festival will be back in Thiruvannathapuram," Kamal added.

"I'm really pained at the controversy. A young MLA like Sabarinath should not have spoken like this as a huge gathering at Thiruvananthapuram will lead to the spread of the disease. We may not be in a position to control a huge crowd even if they attend the festival under mandatory Covid protocols".

Delegates are also divided over the IFFK being conducted in various places.

However, another regular festival fan, Sanjay Menon said: "I can't understand the controversy over conducting the IFFK in four places. Government has clearly said that this is only for this year owing to the Covid pandemic and as responsible citizens, we must cooperate with this".

