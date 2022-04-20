Controversy isn't new to Salman:Katrina on his IOA appointment

Mumbai:�Actress Katrina Kaif, taking a friendly jibe at her former boyfriend Salman Khan over the row of his appointment as the goodwill ambassador of Indian Olympic Association, says the superstar is not new to controversies. From 'chinkara' poaching allegation in 1998 to 2002 hit-and-run case, Salman has had an unending tryst with controversies. The latest one came after some athletes, including legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, criticised the 50-year-old's appointment as the ambassador of the Indian contingent for the upcoming Olympics. Singh said that sports, especially Olympics doesn't need Bollywood stars as ambassadors. When asked about her take on the debate, Katrina quipped, "Salman Khan ko le kay controversy hai, woh naya cheez hai kya? (Is a controversy about Salman a new thing?)" Katrina, however, refused to comment further on the issue. The actress was interacting with the media at the wrap up party of "Baar Baar Dekho", which co-stars Sidharth Malhotra. The film has been co-produced by Excel Entertainment and Karan Johar's Dharma Production. Sidharth said he had no clue about the controversy but thinks the jury made the right decision. "I don't know about the controversy but I think the people who have chosen, have chosen right, but I don't know much about it. I think he (Salman) is a man who is known for his fitness." When asked about his opinion, Johar, did not make any direct comment and said, "I love Salman Khan. Whatever he does I think he is the best." Yesterday, Salman's father Salim Khan defended his appointment, in a Twitter post. "Salman may not have competed but is an A list swimmer, cyclist and weight lifter. Sportsmen are performing because of sports lovers like us." Taking on Singh, Salim said, �Milkha ji, it's not Bollywood industry but the Indian film industry which is the largest in the world." The former scriptwriter taunted Singh referring to his biopic, "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", as he wrote, "The same industry which resurrected you from fading away in oblivion."