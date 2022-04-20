Controversy Erupts On Road, BJP Leader Accuses Police Of Misbehaviour

Mirzapur: A controversy erupted on Monday in Mirzapur after a senior BJP leader accused police of misbehaviour after he was fined for a traffic violation.

Anil Singh alleged that police misbehaved with him and threatened to beat him after he was fined for a traffic violation. Soon after, the BJP leader sat on the road on Dharna and started protesting against the police personnel. ASP Ramswaroop Pandey said, "We saw two men oming on a motorcycle without a helmet and they also had no papers of the vehicle. Police stopped them and they started agitating after they were fined." Soon after, Superintendent of Police arrived on the scene and the BJP leader started to plead his innocence and accused the officials of misbehaviour and intimidation. After deliberations, the SP managed to console the leader and managed to get him off the road. Responding to the accusations of misbehaviour, ASP Pandey quashed the claim by asking that if the concerned person was willing to receive the fine due to a traffic violation, why would police personnel misbehave.