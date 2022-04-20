Contributing In Making Of New India Is Every Citizen's Duty: Modi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it the duty of every citizen to contribute to the making of a new India.

Mr Modi made the remarks during the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul at Jangamwadi 'Math' here.

"After decades-long legal dispute, now decks have been cleared for a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya and even the government has set up a Trust for its construction under the supervision of the saints. We will also hand over the 67 acres of land acquired in the past for the temple," he said.

He also claimed that along with Ayodhya, Varanasi is also going to get a Kashi Vishwanath corridor, which will add grandeur to the religious faith and the traditions.

"We have achieved several goals due to the participation of the people which includes cleaning of the holy Ganga and the success of the Namami Gange. We have completed projects worth over Rs 7,000 crores under Namame Gange and Rs 21,000 crore projects were underway," the Prime Minister said.

Mr Modi also asked the people to promote local goods and shed their thought about imported items.

"Products produced in our country are now are internationally recognised and there is no such need of imports," he said. He said that it was a big opportunity for him to attend such religious programmes where people from Karnataka, Maharashtra and others places have come to hear discourses of the saints.

The Prime Minister released the translated version of the Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages and its mobile application.

"Such programmes show us the path from Bhakti (Spirituality) to Mukti (Salvation) where the saints preach about the philosophy of love, kindness and generosity " he said.

He also appreciated and highlighted the works done by the Jangamwadi Math and how they connected technology with religion to make such an useful mobile app.

The Prime Minister made several statements in Kannad language as the 'math' represent the Lingayat community of Karanataka.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too addressed the gathering and said that the 'math' has worked intensively for the community.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who was present along with several of his ministers and legislators also addressed the function and spoke about the religion and the achievements of the 'math'. The saints of the 'math' welcomed the Prime Minister and other dignitaries. The Prime Minister also joined the 'aarti' at the 'math' before attending the programmes. UNI