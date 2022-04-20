Contraband drugs worth Rs 35 crore seized in Kolkata with the arrest of two suspected dealers

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police has uncovered a major drug racket with the recovery of about 7 kilos of heroin, which cost around Rs 35 crore in clandestine

markets, and arrested two suspected dealers in the city, police said today.

The STF sleuths following a tip off laid a trap at Topsia in the western part of the city on Friday and overpowered the suspects, who were speeding away on a motorbike and seized the smuggled drugs

worth of Rs 35 crore.

The duo, one from Entally and another from Beniapukur, would be produced before a court today.

The STF recently also seized heroin worth Rs 25 crore from Memari in East Bardhaman in this election bound state.

