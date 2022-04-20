Continuous Upsurge In Daily nCoV Cases Compounds The Woes Of U'khand

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 77,997 on Sunday as 424 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 70,634 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,223. The state's toll rose to 1,285 as four more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 855. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 346. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally come down to 90.56 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 171 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, U S Nagar and Chamoli followed with 59, 40, 28, 28, 20 and 19 cases respectively. That apart, 16 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 13 Rudraprayag, 9 each in Almora, Bageshwar and Uttarkashi and 3 in Champawat.



