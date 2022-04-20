Tanakpur (Uttarakhand): Incessant rainfall raised water level of Sharda River in Tanakpur. The administration has issued instructions to people living along the river to stay safe and also issued red alert at Banbasa Barrage. 2 lakh 31 thousand cusecs of water has been drained from Banbasa Barrage till now.
Continuous Rainfall Raises Water Level Of Sharda River In Tanakpur, Red Alert Issued
April20/ 2022
