Continuous Efforts Of Government School Principal, Her Staff Make Students Turn Up In Large Numbers

Nainital: The deteriorating condition of the government schools is well-known and is the reason why parents prefer their children to study in private schools. Amid all this, a principal and her staff have transformed a government school in Nainital district's Kotabagh area to give better education to children. The principal of G.M.P School in Pataliya, Deepa Joshi, spent her own money to develop school's infrastructure. The government school has better facilities for the students than the private ones. Teachers started many programmes to improve level of education. Efforts of the principal and her staff changed the mindset of people of Nainital district's Kotabagh.