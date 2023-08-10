Consultative Committee Meeting Of The Ministry Of Labour And Employment Held On Functioning Of The V V Giri National Labour Institute

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Labour and Employment under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Labour and Employment Shri Bhupender Yadav was held in New Delhi today. Members of Parliament of various political parties took part in the meeting. The MPs present were Shri Sunil Kumar Mondal, Shri Umesh G Jadhav, Shri Sunil Kumar Soni, Shri Bhagirath Chaudhary, Shri Rajmani Patel and Shri Iranna Kadadi . The subject of the meeting was "Functioning of the V.V.Giri National Labour Institute".

DG, VVGNLI, in his presentation, highlighted that the Institute is recognised as a globally reputed institution and centre for excellence in labour research and training committed to enhancing the quality of work and work relations. It is also engaged in disseminating knowledge, skills and attitudes to major social partners and stakeholders concerned with labour and employment. He informed that during the years 2021-22 and 2022-23, the Institute conducted 164 and 171 training programmes respectively attended by more than 10,000 participants. He also highlighted on VVGNLI’s collaboration and partnerships with globally reputed institutions engaged in labour research, policy and training like ITC-ILO. During the last two decades, the Institute organized 101 international training programmes attended by 2351 participants from 127 countries.

The Institute has also signed several MOUs with reputed National Level Institutions/Universities and Employers Organizations. The Institute also publishes various journals, magazines, newsletters, etc., and has brought out 155 research studies so far.

Members of Parliament who participated in the meeting appreciated the efforts of the Institute in the field of labour research and training and offered valuable suggestions for its further improvement.

In his concluding remarks Shri Bhupender Yadav emphasised on the need for conducting training programmes in local languages to facilitate easy understanding for the workers. He also advised that the Institute should focus more on policy-oriented research and programmes which will actually help the grassroot level workers.

Shri Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Labour and Employment delivered the vote of thanks.