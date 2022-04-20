Consultant selected for UP's Noida film city project

Gautam Buddh Nagar: CBRE South Asia Private Limited, a Fortune 500 company has been selected as a consultant for the Noida film city project, an official said on Monday.

"We opened financial bids for Noida film city project today and selected CBRE South Asia Private Limited, a Fortune 500 company, as a consultant. The company will prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPR) within 2 months," said Arun Vir Singh, CEO, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), UP in a video statement on Monday.

According to the official website of CBRE, it is headquartered in Dallas.

"CBRE is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2019 revenue). The company serves real estate investors and occupiers through more than 530 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE was the first International Property Consultancy to set up an office in India in 1994. Since then, the operations have grown to include more than 10,000 professionals across 10 offices with a presence in over 80 cities in India. As a leading international property consultancy, CBRE provides clients with a wide range of real estate solutions, including Strategic Consulting, Valuations/Appraisals, Capital Markets, Agency Services and Project Management," it said.

Uttar Pradesh government has said that 1,000 acres of land for the film city project has been identified in Gautam Buddh Nagar district by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) where the Infotainment Zone will be set up with all World Class Civil, Public and Technological facilities.

Earlier this month Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Mumbai and held several discussions with producers, directors, actors and other experts related to film industry regarding the proposed world-class film city in the state.

—ANI