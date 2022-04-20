Construction Works, Slated To Start From Apr 15, Suspended In UP

Lucknow: The pending construction work in Uttar Pradesh which was to re-start maintaining social distancing from April 15, has been suspended.

State deputy chief minister Keshav Pradad Maurya , who is the head of the construction committee, had on Monday announced to commence the construction works in the state from Wednesday.

"The decision to resume construction works from April 15 in Uttar Pradesh stands cancelled in view of PM Narendra Modi's address today to extend the lock down till May 3 next," announced Mr Maurya here on Tuesday. Talking to reporters here, the Deputy CM said that the date for commencing the construction works will be decided after studying the guidelines to be sent by the centre on Wednesday.

"We will have to study the guidelines and then only can take any decision", he added.

However, Mr Maurya appealed to the people to follow the lockdown norms strictly with social distancing and remaining indoors.

Earlier on Monday, the decision of commencing the construction work from April 15 was taken in a high-level meeting attended by the state ministers and top officials of the construction based development departments of the state. The meeting was chaired by Mr Maurya, who is heading one of the six groups formed by the Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath to restart development work in a phased manner after completion of the lock down period. Mr Maurya had asked for proper sanitisation of machines and other gadgets used on development sites so that spread of corona virus could be checked.

The Deputy CM had given clearance for restart of work on Poorvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway and other dream projects taken up the Yogi Adityanath government. UNI



