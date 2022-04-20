Construction work resumes at Gorakhpur zoo

Gorakhpur: Construction work at Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoological Garden in Gorakhpur has been resumed amid COVID-19 lockdown.

According to the project manager, the work had started on April 20.

"On April 20, we started construction work with 95 labourers but there is lack raw material as shops and godowns are still close," DB Singh, Project Manager told ANI.

Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. It was further extended till May 17 with certain relaxation. (ANI)