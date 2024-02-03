Construction Set to Commence on Lord Ram's Darbar in Ayodhya Temple

Ayodhya Temple Construction Gears Up: Lord Ram's 'Darbar' Work Initiates on Multiple Floors

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): The Chairman of the Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee, Nripendra Mishra, announced that immediate commencement of construction on the first and second floors of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple is underway, focusing on the revered 'darbar' of Lord Ram.



Speaking during the two-day meeting of the temple construction committee, Mishra stated, "Construction on the 'darbar' of Raja Ram, located on the first and second floors, is set to begin promptly and is slated for completion by December 2024." The announcement follows the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held on January 22, marking the resumption of construction activities at the temple.



Mishra further outlined the upcoming tasks, stating, "The 'parkota' construction is in progress, and work on the 795-meter 'parikrama' wall is underway. Additionally, the commencement of iconography on the temple's lower plinth is also on the agenda."



Having inspected the temple building ahead of the construction meeting, Mishra emphasized that the discussions would include planning for the rapid completion of facilities for devotees and the construction of the second floor of the Ram temple.



The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, held on January 22 at 12:29 pm, witnessed the main rituals conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unveiling the idol of Ram Lalla. The event saw the participation of prominent figures, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, within the sanctum during the rituals, with approximately 8,000 invitees in attendance, including 1,500-1,600 distinguished guests.

—Input from Agencies.