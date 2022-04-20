Construction Of Ram Temple Should Not Be Delayed: Iqbal Ansari

Ayodhya: Prominent Muslim litigant in the Babri Masjid case Iqbal Ansari has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence minister Rajnath Singh to expedite the Ram temple construction at Ayodhya.

"When the court has given its verdict in favour of the Ram temple, then there should not be any delay in the construction of a grand temple," he told mediapersons here on Monday.

Further urging people of all the communities to support the construction of the Ram temple, he said that facilities in Ayodhya should be enhanced like broad roads, good guest houses for pilgrims and other things so that people from all over the world come here to have a glimpse of the Ram temple.

Ansari also demanded that the temple be constructed in such a way that devotees could see the Saryu river from it. Besides, the Ayodhya railway station should be the replica of the Ram temple.

Iqbal Ansari had refused to go for review of the November 9 Supreme Court judgement on Ayodhya and has repeatedly been supporting the Ram temple. The SC has asked the government to set up a Trust within 3 months of the decision, which will be responsible for the construction of the Ram temple while Muslims would be given 5 acres of land in Ayodhya for construction of a mosque. UNI