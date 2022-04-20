Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya to be completed in 3.5 yrs

Ayodhya: The height of Ayodhya's grand Ram temple would be 161-feet, an increase by 20-feet from the previous design which was prepared in 1988, according to Nikhil Sompura, architect and the son of C Sompura, chief architect of the temple.

"The earlier design was made in 1988, now over 30 years have passed and so the footfall will increase with time. People are also very enthusiastic about visiting the temple so we thought its size should be increased. In view of this, the height of the temple has been increased from 141-feet to 161-feet," Nikhil Sompura said.

He said that two mandaps' have been added to the design.

"All pillars and the stones that were carved based on the earlier design will still be used, they will not be wasted. Only two 'mandaps' have been added to the design," he added.

Nikhil said that it was a matter of great pride for him and his family that they had been bestowed the honour of designing the temple and said that the shrine will be ready for devotees after 3.5 years.

"Once the 'bhoomi-pujan' is done in the presence of the Prime Minister, the construction work will start. The team of L&T, along with machinery and materials, have reached the spot and the work on foundation will start right away. It will take 3 to 3.5 years for the completion of the work," he said.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has proposed two dates in August for laying the foundation stone of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Trust had invited Prime Minister Modi to lay the foundation stone of the temple either on August 3 or 5.

