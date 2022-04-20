Construction of North India's 1st Industrial Biotech Park underway in J&K

Kathua: The construction work of North India's first ever Industrial Biotech Park (IBP) is underway in J&K's Kathua district. Construction of Biotech Park is taking place at Gatti Village of Kathua. It will generate sources of employment for farmers and unemployed youth. Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Jammu and Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) are developing the biotech park. CSIR will plant the medicinal and aromatic plants in Biotech Park. A cost of Rs 45 crore has been estimated to complete the project.



—ANI