Construction Of New Nuclear Plants Moving Ahead In Excellent Manner: Iran's Atomic Chief

Tehran: Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi on Monday said that the construction of two new nuclear plants in the southern Iranian city of Bushehr are under construction and moving in an excellent manner.

The head of AEOI said "Everything is moving ahead in an excellent manner. I was in Bushehr two or three days ago and the Bushehr 2 and Bushehr 3 power plants are being constructed. He added that infrastructures of the power plants have been built, noting that thousands of tons of concrete and cement have been used and two to three months later a larger amount of concrete will be injected to the infrastructures of the two new power plants too, reports The Iran Project.

In February 2017, Salehi said two new nuclear reactors are scheduled to be built in the city of Bushehr. Tehran is planning to begin the construction of two more nuclear reactors in the Southern Iranian city of Bushehr in the coming months, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said at the time. "In the construction of nuclear power plants…we hopefully, within the next few months, will be witnessing the launching of new reactors," Salehi said. He added that Tehran and Moscow had signed agreements for the construction of two reactors in Bushehr. Iran's first Russian-built nuclear power plant in Bushehr started operating in Iran in 2011 and reached full capacity the following year. The project for Bushehr-2 was presented by Russian nuclear experts in Tehran in September, 2014. According to earlier reports, Bushehr-2 is expected to cost about $10 billion to build, and that the physical start-ups of unit 2 and unit 3 are planned for October 2024 and April 2026, respectively. UNI