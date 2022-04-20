Construction Of Damaged Gaula Bridge To Start Within 15 Days: Uttrakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday assured the residents of the Gaulapar area that the construction of the damaged approach road of the Gaula bridge would start within 15 days.Dhami was at the Circuit House in the Kathgodam area of the Haldwani district, where he was hearing the grievances of the public."The head organisations of the area also met Dhami regarding the problems of the area, on which he assured them that their problems would be resolved on priority. He said that the government is always with people and is always ready to help them. He asked people to stay patient in this hour of disaster," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office said.Disaster Management Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, Mayor Jogendra Pal Singh Rautela, DGP Ashok Kumar, Commissioner Sushil Kumar, DIG Nilesh Anand Bhare, District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, Additional District Magistrate Ashok Joshi besides public representatives were present.The death toll in rain-battered Uttarakhand has mounted to 46 following several incidents of flash floods and landslides in the past few days.The hilly state has witnessed flooded roads, buildings and an overflowing lake leaving people stranded in various places.Chief Minister Dhami today also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs for the families of 46 people who died due to heavy rains in the state.The Chief Minister said that a relief amount of Rs 10 crores has been released for every district and the officials have been instructed to re-open roads that have been blocked due to heavy rains. —ANI