Construction Of Airport To Bring In Major Development In Jewar: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said its Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream to make air travel affordable for the poor.

"The state government is fulfilling this dream through the inter-connectivity. Congress, SP and BSP never bothered about the progress of common man. The real scale of development is contentment of the masses. My government has been working relentlessly for the purpose without any discrimination and Jewar International Airport is part of this effort. The project will bring in drastic development in the area," he said.

On Wednesday, the farmers handed over certificates of possession of about 80.13 per cent of the land acquired for construction of Jewar Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar district to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath under the leadership of Jewar MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh. Speaking on the occasion at the function organised at his residence, the Chief Minister said this is an excellent example of how any major development project can be materialised through mutual consent and better dialogue. The performance of the farmers of Jewar and the district administration of Gautambudh Nagar should be appreciated in this case, he said.

The Chief Minister said, 'Around 2.5 years ago, when the BJP government was formed in UP, the state had only two airports but today seven airports are operational.' The work of operating 17 already existing airstrips has also started, said the CM. In addition, a new airport is being built in Kushinagar and the process of Agra and Kanpur Civil Terminal is in progress. Besides, a new airport is going to be built in Ayodhya. 'We are providing better air connectivity in order to develop Uttar Pradesh as well as its people," said the CM. Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal 'Nandi, Jewar MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi, Noida DM Brijesh Narayan Singh and many senior officials were present on the occasion. UNI