Constitutional provisions, values being openly violated: Yashwant Sinha

New Delhi : The joint opposition candidate for the Presidential election, Yashwant Sinha on Saturday said the Constitutional provisions and its values were being openly violated by certain people in the country.

He said that elected governments were being brought down and all these people were against the spirit of democracy which is enshrined in the Constitution. This year the Presidential election is not a contest between two individuals but two ideologies, Sinha said in a video message through his Twitter handle.

"The election to the post of the President of India this time is taking place under extraordinary circumstances. The country is facing various problems on various fronts. But the most important problem we are facing is the safeguarding and protection of the Constitution," he said.

"On one hand, we have those who have no use of values of the constitution, and on the other hand we have a dedicated band of those who want to protect the constitution and its values," the Presidential candidate said in the message.

Appealing to vote for him in the election, Sinha said, "Only one side wants to protect the provisions and values enshrined in our Constitution. I appeal to all MPs & MLAs to vote according to the Constitution and conscience this time."

"Use your conscience, listen to your inner voice, look at the various problems in the country and shower your blessing on me in this election," he appealed.

The Presidential poll is scheduled to be held on July 18 as the tenure of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24.

