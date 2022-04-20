Constitution: Best Seller Ever

Breaking all records of highest-sell-out-of-books-ever, the least bought Constitution of India compared to all time best seller SriMadBhagwat Gita, Ramayan, Mahabharat, Veda, Upanishad, is now the best-seller Book ever since (sale/s of books started in India!). And thats not all! Its sale is continuing ! Its demand is continuously growing,,,imagine it seems all citizens of the country are ready to buy the India-maker Constitution of India, the moment it is on the book shelves.

Such sudden rage for the Constitution of India is because of thanks to controversial, rattling, destabilising (socially, that is, even if redundantly!),unity-threatening, allegedly separatist CAA (already endorsed, passed, cleared in Parliament), NRC, NPR, for the first time in India, ever since the Constitution of India came into reality in 26 January, 1950, it is a relentless sell-out resulting in repeated out-of-print (!), quickest possible reprints, quickest analyses of the Constitution's Acts etc, even electrostat/photocopies copies of the Constitution of India (not officially permitted though !) are stacking book shop shelves, are being fully sold out like "Hot Cakes" in Delhi, elsewhere in the country, that is for the first time in the recent times is united behind 1 book : Constitution of India. Seeing the current Unity of the Countrymen on Constitution of India, Constitution-experts comprising Senior Supreme Court Advocates, Constitution-Experts, Constitution-Specialists and others do unabashedly admit that indeed, such acts should have come long ago to unanimously, automatically unite the otherwise always-quareling individually-egoccentric-countrymen on actually-for-no-reason.

Printers of the Constitution of India do frankly admit that they now are resorting to mass scale electrostat, Photostat, computer print-out copies (not allowed officially) of the Constitution of India and are selling them which are being lapped up by the masses of all hues without even asking any question on it. Of course it is now a money-spinner and a boon for us considering book shops closed in many places and those remaining were on the verge of closure. But now the shops are full of oxygen as the book shop owners are now all set to keep their shops open. Thats not all ! New entrants in the book shop-owning field are ready to invest in new ultra modern book shops with "relaxing facilities with all modes", "ïntellect providing facilities" matching those in Europe, USA etc.

In Delhi, spaces' rent charges every where are already sky rocketing in the otherwise dullest, sulkiest, sank Real Estate Market that not long ago witnessed a boom in sales. But now the Boom Time is back again with a bang for them like The Long Lost Friend...Sunshine!

Many an advocate, Constitution-studying pupils, Constitution-knowing personalities are earning a fast buck (they never visualised that ever!)by explaining the basics of The Constitution, its Acts, CAA, NRC, NPR, their related pros and cons, the future as interpreted from the Constitution, the citizens' role in the future, their duties, their 'do's-n-'don't's, their priorities, their clear-cut modus operandi surely not, violence .... so on and so forth!

Word of this has spread all through the country and there also, similar exercises are going on whole heartedly, day in and day out. Interestingly, the advocates everywhere desperate for clients are now over burdened with Constitution-explaining works all through day and night. They are makinga fortune for themselves, say insiders.

Government of course remains unfazed. After all ours is a Democracy. But there should not be any law and order problem + violence + anti-India phenomena of any kind, thats what the Government is concerned about. QED.