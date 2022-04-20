Constellation Of 75 Student Satellites Getting Ready In India

Chennai: As part of celebrating 75 years of India's Independence, a constellation of 75 student satellites is planned to be launched in a year's time, said M Annadurai, a former Director of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Annadurai said: "The Indian Technology Congress Association (ITCA) has initiated the ambitious 75 student satellites constellation programme with various Indian educational institutions." The satellites will be built by the students and launched by ISRO rockets in phases.

"We are planning to launch three or four satellites sometime this year. The balance satellites are expected to be launched before 2023," Annadurai, who is also a Mentor-Advisor to ITCA, said.

Three student-built satellites known as UNITYSat were launched by ISRO's rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in 2021 and now the students are building the 75 satellites based on the learnings from that project. According to ITCA, the UNITYSat's resounding success opened the door for a plethora of satellite developmental possibilities that leveraged the domain knowledge garnered in small satellite platforms.

With this accomplishment, ITCA mentored and promoted two spin-off companies, TSC Technologies in India and TMISAT in Israel, in 2020, to apply its SpaceTech team's research and consultancy breakthroughs to the development of SmallSats, ITCA said.

Annadurai said the project will give the students hands-on experience in building and managing the ground stations.

Each educational institution involved in the project will be spending about Rs.80 lakh towards satellite and ground station network. All the educational institutions part of the project will have access to all the satellites in the constellation, Annadurai said. Annadurai said foreign institutions that are part of the project can have access to the satellite data when the satellites pass over their nations. —IANS