Constable Suicide: FIR Against Head Constable, Another Person

Sambhal: A head constable and another person have been booked in connection with the death of constable Ankit Yadav in the Hayat Nagar Police Station area, police said on Wednesday.

Yadav (26), posted at the Hayat Nagar Police Chowk, had allegedly shot himself dead with a service revolver on Tuesday.

"Acting on a complaint by the deceased''s family, a case was registered against head constable Devendra Kumar and another person in this connection. Devendra Kumar has been suspended," SP Yamuna Prasad said.

The service revolver used by Yadav to kill himself belonged to Devendra Kumar, the officer said.

Yadav hailed from Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. He became a constable in 2016. —PTI