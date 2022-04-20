Constable On Poll Duty Dies Due To Low Oxygen Level

Ballia (UP): A head constable on panchayat poll duty died due to low oxygen level during election duty.

Kamla Singh Yadav, 50, was deployed in the Hussainabad area under Bansdih police station to maintain law and order during the ongoing Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sanjay Yadav said, "He complained of breathing difficulties while on duty on Monday and was taken to the district hospital from where doctors referred him to another hospital for advanced treatment."

The victim was then admitted at a medical centre in Buxar district in the neighbouring state of Bihar, where he died during treatment, the ASP added. It is not yet known if he had tested positive for Covid.

—IANS