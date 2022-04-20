Constable Injured In Shamli Encounter Dies; UP CM Announces Rs 50 Lakh Exgratia

Shamli: After battling for over two days, Constable Ankit Tomar, died at about 11:00 pm on Wednesday while undergoing treatment for bullet wound sustained in exchange of fire with notorious criminal Shabbir.

Superintendent of Police Dr Ajay Pal Singh said here on Thursday that injured constable succumbed to his injuries at around 11:00 pm while treatment at a private hospital in Noida.

Station House Officer (SHO) Bhagwat Singh and constable Ankit Tomaw were injured on January 2, in exchange of fire with criminal Shabbir carrying reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest. Constable Ankit Tomar who suffered bullet injury on his head was taken to a private hospital in Noida where he died while undergoing treatment.

Ankit is survived by his wife, a three-month-old son and three year old daughter. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of martyr constable and announced exgratia of Rs 50 lakh for the family of martyr. UNI