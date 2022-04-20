Consent Of Several MLAs Awaited On Their Salary Cut In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Several legislators in the state are yet to give consent to the 30 per cent cut in salary and allowances of MLAs in the ongoing war against coronavirus.

Besides the Trivendra Singh Rawat cabinet, 23 BJP MLAs have given consent to the Assembly Secretariat in this matter while the consent of 25 MLAs is still awaited.

In a meeting held on April 12, the state cabinet approved a 30 per cent reduction in the salary and allowances of MLAs for the next one year from April 1, 2020 in view of COVID-19.

Assembly Secretary Jagdish Chandra told ANI that some Congress MLAs have given their consent while the consent of the rest of the MLAs is yet to come. An independent MLA has also given his consent. The Assembly Speaker Premchand Agarwal sent a letter to MLAs urging them to give consent on the matter. —ANI