Connecting with kids, one story at a time

New Delhi: As the world adapts to limitations imposed by the lockdown, the cyberspace has been swamped with creative ways to keep children engaged.

Social media is promoting yet another unexpected activity, the humble children''s story.

Dia Mirza, actor and Artist Ambassador, Save the Children, and Soha Ali Khan joined Hollywood celebrities Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams on social media in telling the world their favourite children''s story through #SaveWithStories. Other Bollywood celebrities are soon catching up in support of the child rights organisation that works for the most vulnerable children and marginalised communities, to bring some levity during the ongoing national lockdown, as experts extol the importance of regular routines for children.

In a post on Instagram, Dia Mirza, read a Shel Siverstein story called ''The Giving Tree'', and wrote, "While our kids will stay safely in our home, many children who live on the fringes of society without shelter or protection, leaving them more vulnerable and exposed than ever. The story I have chosen is dedicated to those children across the world. We can HELP children in India now by supporting @savethechildren_india @savewithstories who will continue to reach children at risk of disease and infection through their programmes. It''s simple, #SavewithStories - grab a tale for kids that inspired you when you were young or a story you discovered as I did looking for good books to share with children, put out a book reading video on a post or a story and ask your friends to #SlowTheCurve by donating at www.savethechildren.in/savewithstories"

The actor also nominated @sakpataudi @nehadhupia @varundvn @bipashabasu @gulpanag @karanjohar to pick up and read their favourite story for children #StayHomeStaySafe.

Khan in turn tagged five other celebrities to host the storytelling session in support of Children living on the fringes of society. With the lockdown affecting stars just as much of the rest of the population, film and television artistes are joining the vital moment in harmony. The Children''s story trend is also reaching beyond the usual celebrity circles, with media personalities adding their name to the list of storytellers.

#SavewithStories is an initiative of Save the Children to help children from marginalised communities continue to have access to nutrition, health services, education and social protection, especially in the current times.

--IANS