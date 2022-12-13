Congressmen Demand The Arrest Of Former Education Minister Arvind Pandey

Dineshpur (The Hawk): In Gadarpur police station premises today, Congress workers submitted Tahrir demanding registration of murder case against MLA Arvind Pandey and his associates. On this occasion, City Congress Working President Siddharth Bhusari said, today I have taken Congress workers along with MLA Arvind Pandey. Tahrir has been handed over to register a case of murder of the youth against him and his associates and we are demanding justice. On the other hand, former MLA Premanand Mahajan told that a youth from Gadarpur died in a road accident. The main reason for which was to open the bypass and it was opened by MLA Arvind Pandey and his supporters. Due to which a young man died and we have submitted Tahrir to Gadarpur police demanding justice. Dozens of Congress workers including Subhash Behad, Sumitra Bhullar, Vijay Hooda, Sumit Singh, Chandan Singh Nayal were present on the occasion.