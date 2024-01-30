Congressman Issa Advocates Stronger India-US Ties in Face of China Threat

Congressman Darrell Issa Explores the Transformative Potential in Strengthening India-US Ties Amidst the China Threat. Emphasizing the Need for Comprehensive Agreements, Including a Genuine Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Issa Envisions Economic Cooperation and Clean Energy Transition as Key Pillars.

Washington: During a discussion with Aparna Pande, a Research Fellow at the Hudson Institute Congressman Darrell Issa from California highlighted the opportunity for the United States and India to strengthen their relationship in response to perceived concerns about China. As a Republican lawmaker Issa emphasized the potential for both nations to become primary partners by establishing strong agreements, including a genuine Free Trade Agreement (FTA).



Issa acknowledged that Chinas influence has played a role in shaping the foundation of the India US relationship. However he expressed optimism. Saw this as an opportunity to address missed opportunities from the past. By shifting production from China to India Issa believes that both countries can benefit economically by transitioning towards clean energy instead of relying on polluting fuels.



To make this vision a reality Issa emphasized the need for agreements and a meaningful FTA that prioritize each others interests. While he acknowledged that there are challenges ahead he expressed confidence in the progress being made towards achieving these goals.



Furthermore Issa highlighted the contributions made by Indian and Chinese students studying in the United States. He sees potential for collaboration between these two nations. Drawing on his experience, with immigration reform he recognized the backlog and hurdles faced by H 1B visa holders who aspire for permanent residency and citizenship.



Advocating for a free trade agreement (FTA) Issa stressed the significance of establishing a partnership between India and the United States that extends beyond opposing common threats. He provided examples from countries like Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada where partnerships are strengthened through free trade agreements and sharing of advancements.



Recognizing the disparity in resources between the two nations Issa highlighted how the U.S. And India possess strengths. While acknowledging shared values he also acknowledged that their approaches to work and education differ but emphasized the potential for collaboration to address shortages in both countries.



When discussing the elections in Pakistan Issa expressed doubt about the fairness of the electoral process due, to widespread corruption and substantial military influence. He underscored how governments striving for independence and stability face challenges when there is such a strong military presence.



To conclude Congressman Issa advocated for a relationship stressing the importance of nurturing partnerships to tackle global challenges and foster a more interconnected world.

