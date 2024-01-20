Congress: 'Will not be cowed down' in Face of Alleged BJP Goons' Attack on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam

Against alleged violence by BJP supporters, Congress denounces the assault on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asserts resilience, accusing the ruling party of jeopardizing constitutional rights. Amidst claims of vandalism and intimidation, the Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, presses on, exposing political tensions in the region.

New Delhi: The Congress party strongly condemned the alleged attack, on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam blaming it on individuals associated with the BJP. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the ruling party in the state of undermining rights and justice. Made it clear that such tactics would not intimidate them.



Responding to the incident reported in Lakhimpur, Assam Kharge expressed disapproval stating, "We condemn in the terms the disgraceful attack on the vehicles of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and the tearing down of Congress partys banners and posters by individuals affiliated with BJP." He stressed that over the decade BJP has been trying to suppress peoples rights and justice as guaranteed by Indias Constitution with an aim to silence their voices and weaken democracy.



Kharge affirmed that Congress will not yield to these tactics employed by Assams BJP government. They hold them responsible for this alleged assault.



AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal shared a video of what's claimed to be the attack and remarked, "Need proof of how worried 'MostCorrupt' CM Himanta is about Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra?" Venugopal stated that this attack on Congress posters and vehicles reflects Chief Ministers concern, about how influential this Yatra can be.

The Congress party also claimed that the banners and posters which were put up to welcome their 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in North Lakhimpur town of Assam were damaged. Led by Rahul Gandhi the Yatra has been ongoing for three days in the state covering areas of Lakhimpur district including the town of North Lakhimpur. Today they will continue their journey, to Arunachal Pradesh.

