Congress Youth Wing To Gift Modi With Jholas To Retire

Lucknow: Enthused with the entry of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in active politics in the Lok Sabha polls, AICC youth wing has announced to gift Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Jhola' (bag) to retire him from politics during a rally in New Delhi on January 30.

"PM during his election campaign in 2014 had said that he came with a jhola and will return back with his jhola if he failed to deliver. After five years of rule, Modi has failed badly and now we will gift him the jhola so that he can go back from where he came," announced AICC youth wing president Keshav Chandra Yadav here on Sunday.

"We have made several jholas to be gifted to Mr Modi at a youth rally in Delhi on January 30, which will also end the youth Kranti Rath which commenced from Rameshwaram and covered over 22,000 kms to approve about the failures of the Modi government," he said to the media with adding that they have prepared jholas of different sizes in which Fakir would be written.

Mr Yadav said that "we will appeal to Modi to take the jholas to know how the financial offenders like Rahul Choksi, Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya and others filled their jholas and fled from the country," he said.

The AICC youth wing chief, who is from Deoria district in UP, said that the youth Kranti Rath had four agenda before it to demanding the Narendra Modi government about their promises to give jobs to 2 crore youths, financial scam in Rafale aircraft deal, rise of farmers suicide in the country and misuse of Constitutional bodies like CBI, ED and others.

To a specific question whether he will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Deoria seat in UP, Mr Yadav made it clear that it is up to the party to decide." I will do whatever the party orders me to do," he said. UNI