Congress Workers Demand Priyanka Gandhi Be Named As Gorakhpur MP

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): After Congress President Rahul Gandhi gave the charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh to his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, several party workers on Sunday demanded that Priyanka be named as the Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur.

Workers raised slogans "Gorakhpur ki yahi pukaar, Priyanka Gandhi saansad iss baar (The people of Gorakhpur now want Priyanka Gandhi as their MP)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is a five-time MP from Gorakhpur constituency. He has vacated the seat after he assumed the chief minister's office; Praveen Kumar Nishad from Samajwadi Party is the present MP of Gorakhpur.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will take charge of her responsibility from the first week of February. She will be working in the capacity of General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East. ANI