Congress Will Win Over 48 Seats In Uttarakhand, Says Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat said on Monday that Congress will get more than 48 seats in the state due to strong anti-incumbency against the ruling BJP."We will get more than 48 seats in the state assembly polls," he said responding to a query about Congress chances of forming government in the state. He also said that Congress doesn't work with a spirit of revenge."Being a senior Congress leader, I am saying that a Congress government will not work anywhere with the spirit of revenge," he said. Asked about state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meeting former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, the Congress leader said a younger brother should go to the elder brother. "The younger brother should always remain humble. Our Pushkar Singh Dhami is humble, this is that one quality of Uttarakhand in him."Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday made a courtesy visit at the residence of former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat in Dehradun. The polling for the 70-member state assembly was held on February 14. The counting of votes would be held on March 10. —ANI