Congress Will Form Govt In Four States, Play Significant Role In UP: Deepender Singh Hooda

Rejecting the predictions made by the exit polls, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Tuesday stated that Congress will form the government on its own in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa after the election results are out on March 10.He also asserted that Congress will play a significant role in the formation of the Government in Uttar Pradesh."We're sure that in all five states, people have voted against an arrogant (central) govt in Delhi. Congress will form the government on its own in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa", said Hooda.Hooda said that Uttar Pradesh exit poll results will also change and a Congress-supported government will be formed in the state. "There'll be a change in UP and Congress will play a significant role in it."The exit polls on Monday predicted a tight race in Uttarakhand with many of them giving an edge to the BJP in forming the government. Some exit polls also predicted that Congress could manage the cross the halfway mark in the 70-member assembly.Exit polls predicted a clear victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted BJP getting a comfortable majority with its allies.The exit polls in Manipur gave a clear edge to the ruling BJP in forming the next government with many of them predicting that it may fall short of the halfway mark.The multi-cornered contest in Goa could lead to a hung assembly verdict, exit polls predicted on Monday with some of them putting the BJP ahead but some also stating that Congress would the single-largest party close to the half-way mark.Exit polls predicted a clear victory for Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab with several surveys predicting AAP, which is in power in Delhi, getting a landslide victory. The exit polls were released after the seventh and last phase of the election in Uttar Pradesh. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. —ANI