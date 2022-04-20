Congress wants to divide country into North & South: Goa CM

Panaji: Goa Chief MinisterPramod Sawant has alleged that Congress wants to divide the country into North and South and said that people of the country, however, would not allow efforts of the opposition party to succeed.

In a tweet, Dr Sawant also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of taking a vicious path which exposed his disconnect from the ground realities.

'Congress wants to divide India into North and South, but people of this country will not allow such efforts to succeed. @RahulGandhi has taken a very vicious path, that only exposes his disconnect from the ground realities. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is one nation!,' the Chief Minister tweeted.

—UNI