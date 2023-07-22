Congress using Manipur issue to hamstring parliament: Sushil Modi

Udaipur: The treasury bench was prepared to debate the Manipur tragedy on Saturday, but BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi claimed the Congress was disrupting parliament over the issue.

He claimed that the Congress party is unwilling to engage in debate while the BJP wants to lead the house and has declared it is ready for debate on the topic. He told reporters in Udaipur, "The Congress does not want a debate the issue, therefore it has been disrupting the house for the last two days."

The former Bihar deputy CM has also criticised the Congress-led state government of Rajasthan for its alleged spike in crimes against women since Ashok Gehlot took office.—Inputs from Agencies