Congress-UP Govt Spat Over 1000 Buses Continue: UP Achieves 1000 Special Train Mark

Lucknow: The political controversy over 1000 buses provided by Congress to Uttar Pradesh government to ferry the migrants continue to hog the limelight even as Yogi Adityanath Government has taken a firmer stand against the Congress leaders.

Congress suffered a major set back when its UP MLA Aditi Singh blamed her own party leadership for the controversy.

When on one side, 1000 buses of the Congress issue has spiralled the politics in the state but on the other hand UP government on Wednesday claimed that 1000 special trains with migrants have reached the state and the total numbers of the migrants reaching by trains was around 16 lakhs.

The Congress has now softened its stand on the issue after UP government charged that the registration numbers sent by the party of the vehicles which included several autistic, ambulances , school buses and even cars.

Congress in the morning had informed the UP government that vehicles would be available to the Noida authorities till 1600 hrs on Thursday. Mr Sandeep Singh, Personal Secy to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to UP Additional Chief Secy-Home saying,"We're at Noida&Ghaziabad border along with buses since morning of May 19 and have not received any response from you. We'll remain here till 4 pm on May 20". UNI