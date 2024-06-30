Congress To Review Poll Defeat In U'khand

Dehradun: The Congress will conduct a district-wise review days after losing all five seats in Uttarakhand in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and chalk out a strategy for the upcoming municipal and rural body polls.

Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee President Mathira Dutt Joshi, on Sunday, told ANI, "To take feedback, the President of the State Congress Discipline Committee and former Minister Navprabhat will visit Rudrapur and Haldwani of Nainital district under the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar parliamentary seat for two days."

"During meetings with workers, along with reviewing the reasons for the defeat, a strategy will also be made for the upcoming municipal body and panchayat elections," he added.

The BJP won all five seats in the state in the 2024 general elections.

In Almora, Ajay Tamta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won with 429,167 votes, defeating Pradeep Tamta of the Indian National Congress (INC), who secured 195,070 votes.

In Garhwal, BJP's Anil Baluni won with 432,159 votes, while INC's Ganesh Godiyal received 268,656 votes.

In Haridwar, BJP's Trivendra Singh Rawat emerged victorious with 653,808 votes, defeating Virendra Rawat of the INC, who garnered 489,752 votes.

In Nainital (Udhamsingh Nagar), BJP's Ajay Bhatt won with 772,671 votes, while INC's Prakash Joshi got 438,123 votes.

In Tehri Garhwal, BJP's Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah won with 462,603 votes, defeating INC's Jot Singh Gunsola, who received 190,110 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2014 as well, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won elections in all five parliamentary seats in the hill state of Uttarakhand.

Both the Congress and BSP failed to open their account in 2019 and 2014 respectively. The BJP's vote share in 2014 was 55.30 per cent and the Congress got 34 per cent.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a majority for the third time in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning 293 seats. The BJP won 240 seats on its own, in the 543-member lower house, where the majority mark stands at 272. Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JDU had won 16 and 12 seats respectively, in their respective states and extended their support to the NDA.

The Lok Sabha election in Uttarakhand was held in the first phase on April 19.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections were held from April 19 to June 1. The results were declared on June 4. —ANI