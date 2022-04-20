Congress To Hold 'Pratigya Yatras' Across UP From October 23 Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Congress is set to hold statewide 'Pratigya Yatras' in Uttar Pradesh from October 23 to November 1 ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in the state.Priyanka Gandhi, the AICC General-Secretary for Congress in the state will flag off all the rallies from Barabanki.During these rallies, Congress will communicate its 'Seven pledges' to the people in the state, apart from its election manifesto. Priyanka Gandhi will also interact with the public regarding these pledges.PL Punia the former MP and in-charge of Chhattisgarh Congress; Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Chairman of Media Department, UP Congress and former Minister; Rajesh Mishra, the former MP and Chairman of Strategy and Planning Committee, UP Congress and Legislature Party leader and MLA Aradhana Mishra Mona etc. gave details of the yatra at a press conference. In his address, Punia said, "The General Secretary of the Indian National Congress and AICC General-Secretary of Congress in UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will start the three journeys from Barabanki district by showing the green flag. On this occasion, Priyanka Gandhi will explain in detail about the seven resolutions being made by Vadra to the public for the Uttar Pradesh elections."Siddiqui informed, "The first route of Pratigya Yatra (Varanasi-Awadh) will start from Varanasi and conclude at Rae Bareli, which will include Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Amethi districts."Punia said that this route will be led by former MP Pramod Tiwari, former MP Rajesh Mishra and former MLA Nadeem Javed."The second route of Pratigya Yatra will start from Barabanki and end at Jhansi in Bundelkhand, which will include Lucknow, Unnao, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, Jalaun districts," said Siddiqui.This route will be led by former MP PL Punia, former Union Minister Pradeep Jain Aditya and Chairman of Media Department and former Minister of Uttar Pradesh Government Nasimuddin Siddiqui.Third Route (West) of Pratigya Yatra will start from Saharanpur and end at Mathura, which will include Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra districts, which will be led by former Union Minister Salman Khurshid and former Congress MP candidate from Lucknow Acharya Pramod Krishnam.Siddiqui said that Congress in its first resolution has promised a 40 per cent share in ticket distribution to women in the 2022 elections and has pledged to give smartphones to Inter pass girl students and electronic scooty to graduate girl students."The remaining six pledges will be told in detail tomorrow, 23 October 2021, while launching the Pratigya Yatra in Barabanki," he added.Earlier, addressing a press conference on October 19, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said, "The Congress party has decided that it will give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women. These tickets will be given on the basis of merit and not just on the basis of caste or religion."In response to a question, Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona said, "These pledges are of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji, which are different from the Congress manifesto and which Congress is committed to fulfil."Earlier on September 10, UP Congress had announced that it will conduct a Pratigya Yatra in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the state Assembly polls scheduled next year. The decision was taken in the meeting of the Advisory and Strategy Committee of the UP unit of the party chaired by Congress's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi.The 'Pratigya Yatra' will cover 12,000 km. Various press conferences, 'nukkad sabhas', temple visits, roadshows, Jan Sabhas etc will be held during the yatra.Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year. —ANI