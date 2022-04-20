Congress to go solo in UP polls, contest all 403 seats

Bulandshahr: The Congress will contest all 403 seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls on its own and emerge victorious in the electoral battle, party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Sunday.

Ruling out an alliance with any political party, she said the leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (SP) were nowhere to be seen even when the 2017 Unnao rape case and the Hathras gangrape-and-murder case in 2020 rocked the country, adding that only the Congress was fighting for the people.

Addressing the party cadre at the Pratigya Sammelan - Lakshya 2022 in Anoopshahr here, the Congress general secretary stressed on the importance of the Uttar Pradesh polls for the party, calling it a “do-or-die” situation.

Emphasising that the electoral contest can only be won by strengthening the party at the booth level, she called upon the Congress workers to bolster the booth committees.

‘Post all party activities’

Priyanka Gandhi asked the Congress workers to be active on social media and post all party activities on various social networking platforms.



Taking a jibe at the ruling BJP, she said the party has no respect for the freedom movement as its leaders did not shed blood and sweat for the country’s independence, and added that only leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and B.R .Ambedkar envisioned freedom for the country.

The Congress leader said her party has not only brought development but has also promoted brotherhood and harmony.

Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre over the rising fuel prices, she said for 70 years, the Congress ensured that the fuel prices did not shoot up above ₹70 per litre. However, in the last seven years, the BJP government has let the guard down, which has allowed the prices to shoot upwards of ₹100 per litre.

SP focusses on smaller parties

Meanwhile, the SP is trying to choose a strategy similar to the BJP after a string of poor performances. The Akhilesh Yadav-led party is trying to enter into strategic tie-ups with smaller parties that have pockets of influence.

Yadav has also been involved in a war of words with the ruling BJP.

On Sunday, responding to Union home minister Amit Shah's jibe at his party, Akhilesh said the BJP stands for arrogance, lies, and inflation.

Yadav's response came a day after Shah's speech in Azamgarh, in which he termed the SP as a party that stands for "Jinnah, Azam Khan and Mukhtar (Ansari)", giving it the acronym 'JAM'.

"For BJP, 'J' stands for 'Jhooth' (lie), 'A' stands for 'Ahankaar(arrogance), and 'M' stands for 'Mahangaai' (inflation)," he said addressing a press conference in Kushinagar.

Yogi's 'Taliban' comparison

Stepping up attack against the opposition, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that those who are raising the issue of partition are in a way supporting the Taliban.

His remark is seen as a veiled dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP). Om Prakash Rajbhar, the chief of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of the SP, had on Thursday blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the country's partition, a day after saying India would have remained unified had Muhammad Ali Jinnah been made its first prime minister.

Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had equated Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, with Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabhbhai Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Addressing the Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan in Lucknow, Adityanath said, "Those who are speaking about the partition are in a way extending support to the Taliban. As soon as the Taliban resurfaced in Afghanistan, a number of voices started to come up in its support. When strong action was taken, these voices went soft."

"Supporting the Taliban means supporting a power that works against humanity, against Lord Buddha's message of 'maitri' (friendship). Certain people are moving in that direction and we need to be aware of them," he added.\

—PTI