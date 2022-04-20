Congress To Give Legal Help To Those Accused For Violence During CAA Protest In UP

Lucknow: Congress has decided to assist and help all the people legally who have been made accused by the police during their protest against Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) in Uttar Pradesh.

A decision to this was taken in a meeting of the legal cell of UP Congress here on Monday which was chaired by party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior lawyer Salman Khurshid.

Later talking to media persons, Mr Khurshid said that the party has decided to fight for the cause of the youths and others who have been implicated by the police in stringent cases.

"We have collected all details and other evidences and will soon approach the Allahabad High Court seeking to place our views on the PILs already filed in the court," he said.

Claiming that the UP police has filed several FIRs with naming unknown people involved in the violence, he said that it cannot be ruled out that even now several people will be put in jail by putting them names in the place of unknown people.

He said that the meeting also stressed that the court should ask the police to investigate and then charge the people of their offence rather than doing vise versa.

Mr Khurshid said that everywhere, people were holding peaceful protest against the CAA but it was the police which engaged criminals to vandalise the government and private properties. UNI