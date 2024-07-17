Congress, SP Claims Dissent In BJP After UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya's Post, BJP Plays Issue Down

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's cryptic post on X stating, "Organisation bigger than government," has caused a political flutter with the opposition claiming that this is a sign of dissent in the BJP.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that the same thing had happened when Kalyan Singh was the Chief Minister of UP and only time will tell if there is another Kalyan Singh in the making or not. "I have an experience of 44 years in UP... The same thing is happening now when Kalyan Singh was removed by the BJP and only time will tell if there is another Kalyan Singh or if Kalyan Singh can overpower. We will have to wait and see why all this is happening. But one thing is sure: the honest BJP workers are really sad inside," he said.

Congress MP in Lok Sabha from Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma, said this was a sign of resentment within the BJP that every individual in UP can sense.

"There is indeed resentment within the BJP... Every individual in UP can sense it. It is true that 'organisation' is always bigger than 'government'. But the head of government should also listen to the people of the organisation. This goes for every party," he said.

Samajwadi Party President and MP Akhilesh Yadav also waded into the issue with a dig at the BJP, alleging that the BJP's fight for power meant it wasn't thinking about the public.

"In the heat of the BJP's fight for power, governance and administration in UP have been put on the back burner. The work of sabotage politics that the BJP used to do in other parties is now being done inside its party. That is why the BJP is sinking into a quagmire of internal conflicts. No one in the BJP thinks about the public," Yadav posted on X.

BJP leader and RS MP BL Verma however, played down the issue saying that both the government and the organisation were doing their work.

BL Verma said that organisation work is done by organisations and the government does the governmental work. He further stated that the organisations and governments are working together for the development of the state, and both organisations and governments have their places. "I am also a party worker. We all respect the party workers. Organisational work is done by organisations, and the government does the governmental work... Organisations and governments are working together for the development of the state (UP). Both the organisation and the government have their places. The organisation and government complement each other," he said.

On the same note, the BJP MP in Lok Sabha, Ravi Kishan, said, "He has said correctly...the Organisation only forms the party."

On Wednesday, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya caused a flutter in political circles. In a post on X, the office of the Deputy CM quoted Maurya, saying, "The organisation is bigger than the government; the pain of the workers is my pain. No one is bigger than the organisation; the workers are the pride." —ANI