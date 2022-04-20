Congress, SP-BSP Alliance No Challenge For BJP In UP: Rajnath

Lucknow: Refusing to accept Congress and the SP-BSP alliance as a major challenge for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was well prepared to take on the Opposition and would win more than 71 seats from UP.

Talking to reporters here, Mr Singh said that there is no change in strategy of the BJP after the entry of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress in UP politics. "We don't feel it is a challenge to us either from the Congress or the SP-BSP alliance," he commented. He said the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was an internal affair of the Congress."

"I have never ever tried to measure the political ability of the opposition leaders," he added.

The local Lucknow MP and former UP Chief Minister Mr Singh also contradicted the survey reports shown by the news channels about the Lok Sabha results. "These channels are doing the survey on the basis of their old records. Narendra Modi is the most popular leader of the country and we will again form the government with landslide victory including over 71 seats in UP," he said. When asked about the speculation about BJP MP from Sultanpur, Varun Gandhi, to join the Congress, he said, "it is a wrong report about Varun Gandhi. I had met him 20 days back in a programme and he is with the BJP with full vigour." To a specific question whether BJP has changed under the new leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister said, "BJP has its own ideology which has not changed. Some leaders could be wrong but at last the ideology persists."

He further clarified that LK Advani was still a leader of the party and party was giving him due respect and prominence.

Ruling out the speculation that he could shift to some other seat in the Lok Sabha polls, Mr Singh said that Lucknow was his home and he "will contest from Lucknow this time too." "When I first contested the Lok Sabha from Ghaziabad, several leaders including Mr Advani and Mr Jatiely had commented that my decision was wrong. But still I won by over one lakh vote. But for now, Lucknow would be my destination," he said. Talking about the 10 per cent reservation for the poor, he said that the BJP government had done what was required. " We have done justice to all, with no appeasement," he said. He also claimed that there was a lot of job opportunities for the youths and only in the Union Ministries there would be around 7 million vacancies to be filled in next one year, while in the central armed forces, process for appointment of 2 lakh youths was under process. UNI