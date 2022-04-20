Congress Should Go Alone In LS Polls In UP: Phule

Lucknow: Amid the talks of possible inclusion of Congress in the mahagathbandhan of SP,BSP and RLD in Uttar Pradesh, MP from Bahraich Savitri Bai Phule said that Congress should go alone as people have made up their mind to support Rahul Gandhi in this election.

Phule, who was BJP MP, has recently joined Congress "Why should Congress enter into an alliance with SP and BSP. There is massive support in favour of Congress. People have made up their mind to defeat BJP and elect Rahul Gandhi as next Prime Minister of the country. In this scenario it is not prudent for Congress to enter into an alliance with othet parties," she told this reporter on Friday. Political grapevine is agog with rumours that Congress may join the Mahagathbandhan of SP,BSP and RLD as Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati has agreed to give 15 seats to Congress. There is no official confirmation though Congress has declared a list of 11 candidates including that of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Name of Savitri Bai Phule who joined Congress with an assurance that she will get ticket is missing from that list.

"I am contesting Lok sabha election on Congress ticket. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka ji have given me an assurance. I have even started working in my constituency," she said adding. UNI