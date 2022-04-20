Congress Sells Tomatoes Outside Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Lucknow: To protest and highlight soaring prices of tomatoes in the state and elsewhere, Congress workers on Friday put up stalls in front of the Uttar Pradesh assembly complex and sold tomatoes at Rs 10/kg.

Led by the district Congress leaders, the protesters raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. They said their exercise would help the hapless people, especially the middle class and the poor, to fetch an essential commodity of the Indian kitchen.

Congress leader Shailendra Tiwari told IANS, they were also trying to tell the people how the good days -- "acche din" -- as promised by Prime Minister Modi continued to elude them as the cost of many essential commodities was skyrocketing.

"Finally, the acche din for the tomatoes and cows have come, now let us see when do they come in the lives of the common man," the Congress leader said.

The symbolic protest, the party leaders said, will continue at other places too. They will try to shame the NDA government at the Centre for their failure to protect the interests of the poor.