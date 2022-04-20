Congress Says 175 More Children Have Died In Gorakhpur Hospital, Demands Yogi's Resignation

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday said that many more deaths of children have taken place in Gorakhpur's BRD Hospital that has been in the news for the deaths of infants and children since August and demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a probe into the deaths.

The Congress said 175 children have died in the hospital in October itself. The party said while there was a feeling of helplessness among the parents of the children being admitted to the hospital, the Chief Minister was busy with promoting the BJP party in Gujarat for the assembly polls. "There should be a limit to everything. At Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das Medical College 175 innocent children have died within the month of October. On one side children are dying for not getting treatment while on the other hand CM Yogi Adityanath is busy with his Gaurav Yatra to promote BJP for the Gujarat polls," said Raj Babbar, President of Congress' UP Unit. He said that since August many children have died, and added that in the last 24 hours 16 children have died in BRD Medical College.

Babbar said the major reason of worry was that despite having represented Gorakhpur five times in the Lok Sabha, Adityanath does not have any sympathy for the dead children.

The BRD Medical College hit the headlines in August when 63 children, including infants, died within a span of one week due to disruption in the oxygen supply by the vendor.

An FIR was lodged against nine people, including the owner of the oxygen supplying company and the principal of BRD Medical College.

Doctors said the latest deaths did not occur due to lack of oxygen, or treatment but due to the fact that the children were brought to the hospital in very critical condition.