Congress releases two more names for Assam polls

New Delhi: Congress on Thursday released two more names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Assam.

Ratan Engti will contest from Bokajan and Sum Ronghang from Diphu -- both seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

As of date, Congress has released names of 68 candidates for the 126-member Assam Assembly polls which the party is contesting in alliance with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

The party had on Wednesday released a list of 26 candidates, and appointed senior leaders Mohan Prakash and Jaydev Jena as special observers.

The elections are scheduled to be held in three phases in Assam.

In its first list on March 7, the Congress had released 40 names. The important candidates are Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan who will contest from Nalbari while Misbahul Islam Laskar will be trying his luck from Borkhola.

Congress legislative party leader Debobrata Saikia will contest from Nazira and former Minister Rakibul Hussain will contest from Samaguri.

The party has named Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora from Gohpur, Ram Prasad Sharma from Barchalla and Anuj Kumar Mech from Tezpur. The party has also fielded Bismark Gogoi from Khumtai and Rana Goswami from Jorhat.

According to the poll panel, of the total 126 Assembly seats in Assam, eight are reserved for SC candidates and 16 for ST nominees.

