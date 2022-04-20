Congress Questions Yogi's Decision To Hold Cabinet Meeting In Kumbh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress has questioned the wisdom of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in holding the Cabinet meeting at Prayagraj (old Allahabad) during the ongoing Kumbh mela.

The Congress said there is no justification for holding the cabinet meeting at Prayagraj and the move is only a 'gimmick' to divert the attention of the people from its failures and 'mislead' the religious leaders and the common people.

"It's an act of extravaganza which is a wasteful expenditure of the tax payers money and unwarranted burden on the state exchequer," state Congress general secretary Onkar Nath Singh said here on Sunday.

He said the presence of large number of the VIPs during the Kumbh could cause serious trouble and inconvenience to the pilgrims. He said the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during the 2001 Kumbh mela had declined to visit Prayag as it would have caused inconvenience to the pilgrims besides forcing the mela administration to focus its entire attention on the VVIP visit rather looking after the well being of the pilgrims. "Yogi's government has paid scant regard to the precedent set by the former PM Vajpayee and large number of VIPs including the Union ministers have already visited the Kumbh mela'', said Mr Singh adding the state government has tried to downplay the VVIP visit saying that the ministers visited the mela in personal capacity as pilgrims. He said as per the established convention it's the duty of the state government to provide all facilities and make adequate arrangements for the facility of the millions of the pilgrims visiting the holy city during the ardh Kumbh. UNI